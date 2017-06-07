Fashion Tips That Are Worth Taking A Look At!

Do you want to increase your sense of fashion? Does that seem impossible to do? You can definitely go far with some of the tips below. Once the basics of fashion are down, you can really experiment with your look. Like anything else, a bit of knowledge can go a long way!

When choosing clothes, think about what season you are. If you look good in reds and oranges, you are a "summer" and probably will look good in any warm color (like yellow). If you look good in blues, you are likely a "winter" and look good in whites and greys as well.

Most of your fashion expenses should be spent on basics. This means investing in classic, timeless pieces. You can easily update a simple black pencil skirt with tops and jackets yearly.

If you want to make yourself look thinner, try to wear the color black. Whether it is a black shirt, skirt, dress or suit, the color tends to make the whole body appear to be thinner. If black is not a color you are fond of, try to accessorize your outfit with brighter colors.

Wear clothes that flatter your body type. Just because something is in style does not mean that you should wear it. Every style was created with a certain body type in mind. For example, skinny jeans were not made to make people look skinny; they were made for people that already are thin.

Create a style that is all your own. It is easy to dress like everyone else, but you should create a style all your own. You have to have a certain kind of personality to do this, however, once you do it, you can receive compliments on your unique style.

Did you know that drinking more filtered water can actually help you to prevent dry, cracked nails and cuticles? You can hurt your body by staying dehydrated. This is very important when it is cold and dry outside. Shea butter can be used on your cuticles and nails to moisturize them at least once or twice a day. For really deep moisturizing, apply the shea butter before bed and then slip on some cotton gloves for a night long treatment.

Teasing your hair actually results in damaged or brittle hair instead of giving it volume. Also, never style your hair so that it is two different textures. You will look messy as opposed to looking edgy and quirky.

You can't go wrong with a pair of shades. If you have had a rough, sleepless night, or you just don't feel like putting on makeup, shades can be your best friend. By wearing them, you can hide your puffy eyes, and they always add some style for any event.

Make sure that you dress for each occasion you attend appropriately. If you go to a big fancy dinner, you are going to want to make sure that you wear nice formal attire. However, if you are going to a simple outing with friends, then you don't have to go all out.

Be confident. It doesn't matter how you dress if you don't feel that you look good. Work on your self-esteem. Don't just follow trends. Buy clothing that you feel looks flattering. Trust your own opinion before listening to anyone else. If you feel good about yourself, your confidence should shine through.

Wear solid colors. A pair of pants or a skirt in a solid color offers you the chance to wear a colorful patterned top that may grab attention. Wearing bright colors on top will draw the attention of others nearer your eyes.

Choose your fashion shopping friends wisely. Your friends can make hunting for the newest fashions fun and exciting. But if you bring a friend with a competitive shopping streak, she may tempt you into buying clothes that either don't fit you well or are outside of your budget. Make your decisions on your own time with your needs in mind.

If you are going to be in the hot weather, wear clothes that are made from natural fabrics so your skin can breath. Cottons and silks are ideal materials for summer clothes. Avoid synthetic fibers, like polyester, that are not as effective in keeping you cool because they tend to stick to you.

Dress for your body type. People come in all different shapes and sizes. It is important that you determine what style of clothing looks best on you. The average person doesn't have the body of the average fashion model. Don't go by what looks good in magazines, buy what looks flattering the mirror.

You see? It really doesn't cost a lot of money to build your fashion sense. All it takes is proper planning and motivation, and you can figure out how to build your fashion sense on a budget for all of the days ahead of you. Best of luck with your future with fashion.