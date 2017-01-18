Constantly Look Your Best With These Basic Beauty Tips

In the world of beauty, there are plenty of great resources available to both new and experienced beauty fanatics alike. There are many guides, books, videos, and other resources available. This set of tips contains some of the best advice for helping a good beauty fanatic become a great beauty fanatic.

Nail polish remover or acetone is a good thing to add to a bottle of nail polish that is getting thick or drying out. Add a tiny bit, then close the bottle and shake vigorously. Now the polish you would have thrown out is usable.

Look for a concealer palette that comes with two different shades of concealer. This allows you to blend a perfectly customized shade that will melt flawlessly into your skin. Use small dabbing and patting motions to apply the concealer over red areas, broken capillaries, and any other marks or discolored areas.

If you have a square face you can use a rose or coral brush to make it more soft looking. Using your fingers, apply the cream blush to the apples of each of your cheeks, then in a gentle, tugging motion, fan the color outward toward your temples.

If you have very narrow eyes, you can create the illusion that they are more widely opened by first using an eyelash curler to curl your top lashes. Apply a dark brown mascara to the middle lashes, then tilt the wand diagonally and apply the mascara to the outer lashes.

Do you always scratch and chip nails after polishing them? A top coat will keep your nails in fabulous condition for up to a week! Be certain you do not confuse this product with typical clear polishes, as they do differ quite a bit. Don't buy clear polish. You need the top coat.

Honey is a beauty secret that every woman should know about. It benefits your skin in many different ways, even when you consume it. When you mix it up with sugar, you can use it as an exfoliator. If you put honey in your moisturizer, it will help you retain it. Putting honey in your shampoo will leave your hair shiny and soft.

Remove the arch from your eyebrows if you have a problem with dark circles under your eyes. The arch in your eyebrows can create a circular look around your eyes. This can exaggerate any dark circles you might already have. To remedy this, just tweeze your eyebrows so that they are straighter.

To extend the life of your lip gloss, apply a lip liner first. Be sure to match your lip shade with the lip liner. By taking this step first you're gloss will be sure to stay on much longer.

If you do not have a lot of time to spend on make up, you can still hide blemishes and dark spots. A concealer stick is a great way to cover up any spots or dark circles under your eyes. Put on powder over the concealer and you will look great by only spending a couple minutes of time.

Choose at least one day each month where makeup is not applied to your skin. This lets your face breathe and helps keep it healthy. By not wearing makeup, you will see a fresher appearance the following day!

People who have fair skin and hair need a little extra tinting to bring out definition. The best is to use eyebrow tinting, this will bring out the color of your eyebrows as well as add an extra pop to your eyes. Sometimes the subtle little things can make the most difference.

To get super shiny hair, try giving your hair some deep conditioning! After washing your hair, squeeze out all excess water and apply a healthy dollop of conditioner to your hair, focusing on your hairline, the nape of the hair, and the ends. Apply a shower cap and let the conditioner soak in 10 minutes before you rinse it out. You'll have gorgeous silky hair when it dries!

To help keep your hair strong, try to avoid using hot appliances in your hair daily. These devices can damage your hair, and if you use them too often, it'll make your hair look brittle and weak and it won't be able to recover.

You've heard it's important to exfoliate, but you don't need to spend a lot of money on expensive loofah bath mitts or scrubs. Any drugstore, grocery store, or dollar store sells inexpensive kitchen sponge/scrubbers (where the rough side is green and the sponge side is yellow). These sponges work great for body exfoliation - but please don't use the green side on your face.

If you have naturally pale skin, having a healthy glow can be a problem. A lot of makeup is not required to have a great looking skin glow. For the most natural-looking results, use a glow product around the hair line, the chin, the apple areas of your cheeks and the bridge of the nose.

For soft feet, apply lotion or Vaseline and wrap in cling wrap before going to bed. You should then put socks on your feet. You should do this at least once a week for the softest feet. This will prepare even the driest feet for summer and wearing sandals.

