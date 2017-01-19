Have Beauty Questions? Get Your Responses Here

Are you creating your own beauty regimen for the first time? You probably don't even know where to start. It's no secret that creating a beauty regimen for the first time can be a bit intimidating. Below are some tips that can help to make finding techniques and products that work for you a bit smoother.

Wear gloves when you are applying tanning lotions and keep a towel near you. This will help you if you make a mess and to keep your palms from turning orange or tan. You should also make sure to pull your hair back so your tan is evenly applied.

If you have a wide face, you can make it appear less wide by applying a rosy, creamy blush only on the apples of both your cheeks. However, you should be careful to not apply it too close to your nose or extend the color out past your ears as this will make your face appear even wider.

If you are light skinned or have light hair you may want to consider tinting your eyebrows. This will enhance the color of your eyebrows and will draw attention to your eyes and brows. You can tint your eyebrows by yourself and can find the the tint at most beauty stores.

Select a curling iron, one size smaller than the curls you desire. This will help to ensure that your curls don't get limp or fall out after you put all the work into curling them. They will be a little tight at first but after you finish, gently run your fingers through them to break them up, and then hair spray to perfection.

Make sure that your blush and your lip color are in harmony. If you are using blush, it is important to make sure that it matches the color you are using for your lips. Pink should be with pink, red with red, etc. If the colors vary too greatly from one another, they will clash terribly.

You can apply makeup to your wide-set eyes in a way that is very flattering and can make the eyes appear closer together. First, apply a dark brown or navy eyeliner to the inner corners of your eyes, then blend it with a sponge. Apply your eyeshadow at the inner corners, then blend well outward.

To make your eyelashes look thicker, dust them with a coat of loose powder before applying your mascara. Use a small brush to apply a thin layer of translucent powder to your eyelashes, taking care not to get the powder in your eyes. Follow up with a coat of your favorite mascara over the top of the powder.

Keep to a schedule for maximum beauty benefit. You do not have to schedule everything, but you do need to schedule your meals. Studies have shown that people who are consistent with their routines concerning food and drink, look years younger, and live longer, than people who are sporadic with their eating times.

Wearing sunscreen can help to protect your skin from damage while allowing it to look its best. While many people apply sunscreen in the summer, if you want to keep your skin wrinkle-free, you should also wear sunscreen during the winter. Your hands and face are the places you want to moisturize the most when it is wintertime.

When crying, you should tilt the head so you do not ruin your mascara. This should help you not ruin your makeup.

Cover up your roots. If you are in between trips to the hairdresser and your roots are showing cover them up with mascara. For lighter colored hair use a little extra hairspray and dust with a gold colored eyeshadow. This will cover up roots until you get your hair colored again.

You can spend big bucks on special dandruff shampoos containing salicylic acid for your dandruff and/or flaky scalp. But did you know that salicylic acid is, in fact, aspirin? So you can skip the expensive shampoos. Just take a regular uncoated aspirin or two, crush it to a powder, and mix it with your shampoo. Let it sit on your scalp for a minute and you will find it has the same result as more expensive treatments.

When applying makeup before a photo shoot, school pictures or any other photography session, favor matte finishes over shimmery ones and make sure that you apply your makeup under natural light. Shimmery shadows, blushes, lipsticks and powders will look too shiny in a camera flash. Applying your makeup under natural light gives you the best idea of how your makeup will actually look in the photos.

If you have grey hair dyed dark, and your roots are beginning to show, try putting the same color mascara as your dyed hair. If your hair is dyed a lighter color such as blond, spray some hairspray on the roots and use a bit of bronze or gold-colored eyeshadow. Or, you can try one of the root color-combs available at local beauty supply stores.

You may not have stuck your finger in an electrical socket, but your hair frizzes might suggest you had. To tame these nasty beasts, you will want to add moisture to your hair. Stay away from hairspray as it has alcohol that dries the hair. Apply hair serum to damp hair to lock in the moisture, and keep uncontrolled hair at bay.

For those days when you have skimped on sleep the previous night and it shows in your eyes, skip lining or applying mascara to your lower lash line. Put the focus on your lids and upper lashes, and you are less likely to accentuate dark circles, making you look even more tired.

Conditioner shouldn't be used daily for thin hair. You should only use it a few times per week. Fine hair can sometimes look flat and dull when conditioned too often. Take it easy on the conditioner to keep fine hair shiny and bouncy.

Having the wisdom to know that you are beautiful, no matter what you look like on the outside, is first and foremost. Once you know that, then the rest of this article can come into play as you implement the ideas here to be more beautiful, now and in the future.