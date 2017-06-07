Look Your Best With These Style Tips

Fashion trends change constantly, so how do you keep up? In truth, you can't. Fashion should combine the latest fashions with items that speak to you. Keep on reading this article, and you'll be able to develop your own sense of style.

If you want to buy a new cologne or perfume, try a sample from the store first. Spray the scent on, and wait around fifteen minutes. Smell to see how it interacts with your own natural scent. Just because you like the way, it smells on another person does not guarantee that it will have the same scent on you.

Lip gloss is a girl's best friend! There is nothing worse than dry, chapped, uncomfortable-feeling lips. That's where a pretty gloss comes in! Whether you like the super-glossy look or something a little more subdued, lip gloss is a great way to keep your lips looking and feeling their best throughout the day.

Keep a pair of lightweight, inexpensive ballet flats in the bottom of your handbag or briefcase. In the event that you break a heel, develop a blister, or simply need to give your feet a break, you will be prepared without compromising your style. Choose a neutral color that matches the majority of your wardrobe to prevent clashing.

Skimpy tops are comfortable to wear in hot weather, but be careful if you are a big busted gal. Your figure needs good support, and you will feel more secure if you wear a sports bra under a lightweight top that has skinny straps and no shape of its own.

The best time to apply body moisturizer is directly after you shower. Use it before you dry off, or after a gently towel drying. This will help to lock the moisture from the shower into your skin, doubling the benefits of the moisturizer. It will also require that you use less of the product.

If you're overweight, don't wear horizontal stripes. This pattern makes you look wider and is completely unflattering. Patterns must run from head to toe to make you look taller and more slender.

You can't go wrong with a pair of shades. If you have had a rough, sleepless night, or you just don't feel like putting on makeup, shades can be your best friend. By wearing them, you can hide your puffy eyes, and they always add some style for any event.

Many people do not understand how to wear a jacket properly, and it makes them look silly. If you are going to sport a jacket, you need to wear it appropriately to look good. You must always remember that the bottom button on the jacket is not meant to be buttoned. This will keep you from committing a fashion mix up.

When shopping for vintage clothing, don't make assumptions based on the size on the tag. A size 8 in the 1950s fits differently than a modern size 8, so save yourself some disappointments by always trying items on before buying them. Once you get a feel for how sizes have changed through the decades, you will have a better idea of what to look for.

Save your old clothes. Trends and fashions go in cycles, so whatever you are wearing now is likely to have a comeback in ten years or more. Even if you do not think you would ever wear it again then, you might can swap clothes with someone looking for something vintage.

If you have any older clothes, be sure to donate them. There are a couple of great benefits from doing this. First and foremost, you are helping those who are less fortunate than you. Scoring some karma points is always a good thing. And with less clutter around the home, you can actually find good outfits quicker since you no longer have to rummage through every old item.

Accessorize with bright colors. If you want your wardrobe to pop but find colorful prints and pastel colors in clothing too garish, you may find a solution in accessorizing. On its own, a black button up shirt and dress pants are bland. A red pair of shoes and handbag, however, can really make it stand out.

Although it may have been popular years ago, wearing clothing that does not match is not in style anymore. Whether you are wearing jeans and a top, a suit, or a skirt and shirt, be sure the top and bottom match. The same goes for the accessories you choose to wear.

Getting a fabulous look together is not difficult. You just need to know how to do it. The tips in this article can guide you toward many great looks and help you to tweak your sense of fashion. So apply them to your wardrobe and you can look better than ever.