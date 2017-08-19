What Does Beauty Really Mean To You?

As the old saying goes, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder". Beauty is what you make of it, and what you consider to be beautiful. That being said, this article will give you some beauty secrets and tips that you can start applying to your life immediately.

Air drying your hair as much as you can is the best way to avoid heat damage. Blow dryers, straighteners and curling irons wreck havoc with the natural moisturizers in your hair and drys out the scalp. If you must use a hair dryer, keep it on the absolute lowest setting. This will help keep your hair soft, shiny and healthy.

Look for a concealer palette that comes with two different shades of concealer. This allows you to blend a perfectly customized shade that will melt flawlessly into your skin. Use small dabbing and patting motions to apply the concealer over red areas, broken capillaries, and any other marks or discolored areas.

If you need to soak up extra oil in your T-Zones, you can use blotting papers to quickly give your face a more matte appearance. These sheets often come in small, pocket-sized packets; many are offered with rice powder or in a powder-free option. The packets are very cheap and can be slipped into your purse or desk drawer.

Apply a few tablespoons of sweet almond oil to your warm bath for a relaxing treat that will leave even the roughest, driest skin feeling supple and soft. You can also apply it sparingly to extremely dry and damaged hair - but only on the inch or so above the ends.

There are two ways to disguise blemishes and flaws on your face. First, gently apply concealer to the problem areas with a small cosmetics brush. The second method of disguising imperfections is distraction. Try wearing a warm, pink lipstick. This will draw peoples' eyes away from any flaws you wish to conceal.

Tired of dealing with lots of frizzies and fly aways? Rub lotion into your hands and then very gently run over the frizzy part of your hair. This helps those annoying strands to lay flat with the rest of your hair and become non-existent for the duration of the day.

Live in a cold, dry winter climate? Find a winter-specific conditioner for your hair to help lock in moisture and prevent that annoying static cling to EVERYTHING. Use in place of your regular conditioner as soon as you start to notice dry air and discontinue use in the spring time.

To prevent buildup on your hair, use a clarifying shampoo once a week. Over time, residue from styling products and conditioner can build up on your hair, leaving it dull and lifeless. Using a clarifying shampoo at least once a week can remove this buildup, leaving your hair shiny, bouncy and full of life.

If you have time for nothing else, focus on your eyebrows. Sometimes you might not have time to do your makeup. This is fine. However, if you still want to pull a look together, try focusing on your eyebrows. Shape them, brush them and be sure to fill them in. Eyebrows are often the focus of your face.

If you ever run out of concealer you can turn to your foundation! Simply turn the cap of the foundation over and you will find a thicker, more condensed collection of it which you can use in a pinch in place of your regular concealer. Simply dab your finger tip in the cap and pat the foundation under eyes or over any other blemish!

If you get over-glow from club dancing, try using cheap toilet paper to get rid of it. That rough toilet paper makes a great oil blotter at these moments. Take a piece and press it on the parts of your skin that are oily and voila!

When you are trying to improve the quality of your skin, one point that you can never overlook in your routine is a good exfoliation. You should do this at least twice a week and you should have a separate product for your face and your body. These will help to make your skin look younger.

Are you looking for a simple soft look? First apply a light liquid foundation. This will give you a natural feel. If you need to even out your skin you can also apply concealer. Next, apply a soft creamy brown eyeshadow and a coat of light mascara. Last, add peach tinted lip gloss. This will give you the simple fresh look you are looking for.

To give more definition to your eyes apply mascara. If you only have a few minutes, you can apply mascara to highlight your eyes, and look like you have spent more time than you really have getting ready. Adding eye color will only take a few moments, and really completes your look.

If you have ever caught yourself peeling off nail polish because it had begun to chip, it's possible you have done damage to your nail. When the nail polish is peeled off like this, there is a chance you are taking off a layer of the nail plate. This can cause your nail to thin out or crack. Opt for an acetone-free nail polish remover instead.

These simple ideas can help you start looking your best. By using these tips, you should be able to come up with a beauty regimen that fits into your lifestyle.